AI’s Powerful Impact on CRM

Artificial intelligence (AI) has Silicon Valley, companies, and consumers in a frenzy. The venture-capital industry has seen plenty of hype-driven investment cycles before, but the current generative AI craze might top them all. Even longtime venture watchers say they are astounded by what they are seeing. What is driving the AI craze? Simply put, AI is the most significant technological invention since the internet.

In the business world, AI has already become a transformative force in sales, marketing, and customer service, and it will play an increasingly significant role in leveraging data-driven insights to enhance the customer experience (CX) and streamline operations with unprecedented efficiency. Yet if AI vendors—and this includes CRM vendors—are not practicing responsible AI innovation, they risk holding back AI’s far-reaching potential.

AI’s Impact on Sales

AI applications are revolutionizing sales training, using AI-trained avatars within a virtual reality setting to shorten training time, drive down training costs, and meaningfully enhance trainee retention and satisfaction. Predictive analytics analyze vast amounts of sales data to identify trends and forecast sales opportunities, helping sales teams prioritize leads most likely to convert. AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants streamline communication, handle routine inquiries, and free sales staff to focus on complex tasks. AI tools also assist in automating administrative tasks such as data entry and scheduling, thereby reducing the burden on sales professionals and minimizing human error.

AI’s Impact on Marketing

AI takes traditional marketing to an entirely new level by enabling marketers to harness vast amounts of data to gain deep insights into consumer behavior, leading to more precise targeting and personalization of content. By using predictive analytics, AI can anticipate customer needs and preferences and optimize the timing and messaging of campaigns to enhance engagement and conversion rates. AI tools can automate repetitive tasks such as email marketing, social media management, and content creation, freeing up valuable time for marketers to focus on strategy and creativity. Moreover, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants provide real-time customer engagement, ensuring a seamless and personalized brand experience, ultimately boosting customer loyalty and overall satisfaction.

AI’s Impact on Customer Service

Intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants now manage a wide range of customer inquiries by providing instant responses and deflecting expensive calls to contact center agents. These AI systems use natural language processing to understand and engage with customers in a more humanlike manner. AI-powered analytics tools predict customer needs and preferences by analyzing vast amounts of data, enabling businesses to offer more tailored solutions and proactive support. Automated sentiment analysis helps companies understand customer emotions and adjust interaction strategies accordingly. To learn how one global financial services company is readying to apply AI to its contact center, where we were able to identify 41 potential AI use cases after creating an end-to-end Customer Service Center process map, see my September 2024 CRM magazine column titled “Appling AI Successfully to Customer Service.”

Future AI Trends for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service

As technology continues to evolve, AI is expected to leverage even more advanced machine learning algorithms to predict consumer behavior and preferences with unprecedented accuracy. In sales, virtual assistants will become more sophisticated by enabling more seamless interactions and more effective lead nurturing. Marketing will see hyper-personalized content delivery at scale, with AI crafting messages tailored to individual consumer needs and preferences in real time. In customer service, AI chatbots and voice assistants will become more intuitive and capable of handling complex queries, enhancing customer experience and driving down service costs.

AI’s Challenges Start with Responsible Innovation

Developing and enhancing existing AI applications come with their own set of challenges, starting with AI developers practicing “responsible AI innovation” (a term discussed at length at the thought-provoking Responsible Innovation forum organized by my alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in October). While not entirely new, responsible innovation implies that developers proactively address two AI challenges: how to leverage customer data to power AI applications without exposing data to privacy and security risks, and how to ensure that AI systems are free from biases that may result from skewed data, leading to unfair treatment of certain customer groups. Companies implementing AI programs also have their own challenges: AI requires a significant investment in technology and training, which can be a barrier for smaller organizations, and AI is likely to encounter resistance to change from employees concerned about job displacement.

As with all significant technological breakthroughs, responsible innovation, company commitment, self-regulating industry guidelines, and government regulation will play a significant role in resolving these challenges. The European Union as well as the U.S. Department of Defense have already created AI regulations, and the U.S. government may soon be releasing federal AI regulations. I remain confident that AI developers, CRM vendors, and AI users will welcome responsible innovation as well as industry and government regulations as the best way to ensure the successful growth of AI and its powerful impact on CRM.

Barton Goldenberg (bgoldenberg@ismguide.com) is president of ISM. Since 1985, ISM has established itself as a premier strategic adviser leveraging leading edge technologies—like the metaverse and digital communities—to improve sales, marketing, and customer service. His thought leadership includes co-creating the Business Success in a Virtual World podcast, co-creating the award-winning XR/Metaverse Resource Center, and authoring three business books, including The Definitive Guide to Social CRM. He is also in high demand as a keynote speaker (www.bartongoldenberg.com).