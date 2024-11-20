Coveo Expands Partnership with SAP
Coveo, providers of an enterprise AI platform for search, is expanding its partnership with SAP to deliver Coveo AI Search and Recommendation for SAP Customer Experience, an SAP-endorsed app that integrates with SAP Service Cloud, now available on SAP Store.
The expanded partnership helps customers find relevant products and corresponding content within SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud. Enterprises get access to Coveo's enterprise AI search and a large suite of Coveo AI models to improve touchpoint across the end-to-end customer journey. Coveo AI search, recommendations and generative answering can be used across multiple interfaces, from interfaces in SAP solutions to stand-alone search pages, in-app experiences, self-service portals and communities, service management consoles and more.
Businesses that use SAP technology can now benefit from a single source of truth powering shopping and service experiences, integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud, providing secure answers to complex questions from various knowledge sources and product catalogues. Customers can further leverage generative answering across their digital channels to help visitors in their site search and discovery journey, guide shoppers to relevant products, help customers self-serve on support sites, and equip agents with fast, accurate answering.
"Our expanded partnership with SAP helps businesses better serve both their employees and customers," said Seamus O'Riordan, vice president of alliances at Coveo, in a statement. "With Coveo now endorsed for both SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud, enterprises can expect a high level of quality based on SAP's premium certification. By leveraging AI-powered search and recommendations, businesses can deliver fast, accurate, individualized and relevant experiences at every touchpoint for consumers, shoppers or contact center agents, driving real, measurable value across their digital journeys."
"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, global vice president of software partner solution monetization and success at SAP, in a statement. "We applaud Coveo on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its Coveo AI Search and Recommendations solution. Partners like Coveo are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."