Coveo Expands Partnership with SAP

Coveo, providers of an enterprise AI platform for search, is expanding its partnership with SAP to deliver Coveo AI Search and Recommendation for SAP Customer Experience, an SAP-endorsed app that integrates with SAP Service Cloud, now available on SAP Store.

The expanded partnership helps customers find relevant products and corresponding content within SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud. Enterprises get access to Coveo's enterprise AI search and a large suite of Coveo AI models to improve touchpoint across the end-to-end customer journey. Coveo AI search, recommendations and generative answering can be used across multiple interfaces, from interfaces in SAP solutions to stand-alone search pages, in-app experiences, self-service portals and communities, service management consoles and more.

Businesses that use SAP technology can now benefit from a single source of truth powering shopping and service experiences, integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Service Cloud, providing secure answers to complex questions from various knowledge sources and product catalogues. Customers can further leverage generative answering across their digital channels to help visitors in their site search and discovery journey, guide shoppers to relevant products, help customers self-serve on support sites, and equip agents with fast, accurate answering.