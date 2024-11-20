Stirista Launches API Marketing Suite

Stirista today launched the Stirista API Marketing Suite to boost access to data solutions through on-demand integrations and real-time insights.

Stirista's API Marketing Suite addresses compatibility, security, and performance challenges by incorporating real-time insights into demographic, behavioral, and intent-based data to help marketers reach their audiences with tailored messaging across multiple channels.

The API Marketing Suite includes advanced tools tailored to different data needs, such as the following:



The Leads API for improved lead scoring and customer nurturing.

The Visits API, which delivers valuable multi-touch attribution and insights into customer journeys.

Additional APIs that provide targeted customer profile enrichment, access to essential contact details for strategic outreach, and detailed firmographic insights for lead qualification and B2B marketing enhancement.