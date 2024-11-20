Sleeping Giant Labs Launches Brand Campaign StarterKits

Sleeping Giant Labs, providers of a research platform to help companies design and execute psychology and data-driven marketing strategies, has launched Brand Campaign StarterKits with actionable, data-driven insights, plans, and creative materials.

The full suite of strategic plans and creative direction harnesses 1.9 billion data points from Sleeping Giant Labs' Consumer Emotional Index (CEI) to train its specialized language models. The product includes media and communications plans, campaign MoodBoards, and suggested digital ads.

Sleeping Giant Labs' CEI combines neuroscience, psychology, artificial intelligence, and more than 30 years of brand engagement research to explore consumer feelings, attitudes, behaviors and media consumption patterns.