Sleeping Giant Labs Launches Brand Campaign StarterKits
Sleeping Giant Labs, providers of a research platform to help companies design and execute psychology and data-driven marketing strategies, has launched Brand Campaign StarterKits with actionable, data-driven insights, plans, and creative materials.
The full suite of strategic plans and creative direction harnesses 1.9 billion data points from Sleeping Giant Labs' Consumer Emotional Index (CEI) to train its specialized language models. The product includes media and communications plans, campaign MoodBoards, and suggested digital ads.
Sleeping Giant Labs' CEI combines neuroscience, psychology, artificial intelligence, and more than 30 years of brand engagement research to explore consumer feelings, attitudes, behaviors and media consumption patterns.
"Today, marketers and agencies are operating in a rapidly changing ecosystem and experiencing a lack of resources, budget, and time," said Gary Moskoff, president and managing analyst of Sleeping Giant Labs, in a statement. "Consumer demands and expectations continue to rise, and brands need a way to develop and maintain authentic relationships with their communities. We are excited to leverage the CEI's vast trove of data and give marketers more than data points they don't know what to do with or how to interpret."
"We go a huge step farther than traditional research's data and insights that need additional time, approval, and effort to be understood before being incorporated into action plans and assets," said Scott Kaylie, chief data officer of Sleeping Giant Labs, in a statement. "Instead, we provide actionable, executable plans and sample creative assets based directly on primary data (the voice of the customer) within days. With primary data leading the communications, media planning, and creative direction, Brand Campaign StarterKits reduce bias in the planning and creative processes, resulting in campaigns that resonate more deeply with one's audience and are targeted more effectively."