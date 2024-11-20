Searchspring Introduces Dynamic Custom Profiles
Searchspring, an e-commerce search and merchandising solutions provider, has released Dynamic Custom Profiles to help merchants approach personalization using onsite variables.
Expanding on static profiles, Searchspring's Dynamic Custom Profiles deliver real-time, personalized recommendations based on profiles that adjust in real time to shopper behavior and site variables, such as search terms, applied filters, or customer attributes. Dynamic Custom Profiles allow retailers to create a single, flexible framework that delivers highly personalized product recommendations tailored to each shopper's intent.
Retailers can use Dynamic Custom Profiles to create adaptive sections across multiple pages, including product detail pages, shopping carts, and even the homepage. These recommendations update each time the page loads, offering a fresh, relevant experience for each visitor.
"Dynamic Custom Profiles represent a significant evolution in our personalization capabilities," said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring, in a statement. "By dynamically adjusting to each shopper on each page, we're expanding options for merchants and empowering them to create shopping journeys that feel truly individualized, which drives engagement and conversion. This feature makes it easier than ever for retailers to go beyond showing the right products at the right time, with minimal setup, to provide a truly personalized, responsive experience."