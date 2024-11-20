Searchspring Introduces Dynamic Custom Profiles

Searchspring, an e-commerce search and merchandising solutions provider, has released Dynamic Custom Profiles to help merchants approach personalization using onsite variables.

Expanding on static profiles, Searchspring's Dynamic Custom Profiles deliver real-time, personalized recommendations based on profiles that adjust in real time to shopper behavior and site variables, such as search terms, applied filters, or customer attributes. Dynamic Custom Profiles allow retailers to create a single, flexible framework that delivers highly personalized product recommendations tailored to each shopper's intent.

Retailers can use Dynamic Custom Profiles to create adaptive sections across multiple pages, including product detail pages, shopping carts, and even the homepage. These recommendations update each time the page loads, offering a fresh, relevant experience for each visitor.