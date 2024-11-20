Snowflake Partners with Microsoft on a Connector for Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365
Snowflake, a data cloud technology provider, has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to establish a Snowflake Power Platform connector for Microsoft Power Platform, enabling bidirectional access between Dataverse, the enterprise data platform for agents, and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.
The connector simplifies data interoperability between Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft's low-code/no-code services suite, Dynamics 365, and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, to help users build and leverage custom AI applications using their enterprise data in Snowflake, simplify data collaboration, enhance enterprise insights, and harness AI for their unique business needs.
"Snowflake and Microsoft have a shared vision, rooted in collaboration, to help customers gain deeper data-driven insights and break down data silos as effectively as possible," said Christian Kleinerman, executive vice president of product at Snowflake, in a statement. "In the age of AI, this shared vision has taken on even greater meaning, and through our bidirectional data access integration, we're giving developers and business users the tools they need to build powerful AI applications without the need to move or copy data, improving both collaboration and productivity. Today's announcement deepens our partnership with Microsoft, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together in service of our customers."
"This integration allows developers to leverage the capabilities of both Snowflake and Microsoft to develop powerful AI-first applications in the Power Platform and Copilot Studio," said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft, in a statement. "Removing barriers for developers enhances productivity, ensures IT security and governance, and provides more value for business users."