Snowflake Partners with Microsoft on a Connector for Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365

Snowflake, a data cloud technology provider, has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to establish a Snowflake Power Platform connector for Microsoft Power Platform, enabling bidirectional access between Dataverse, the enterprise data platform for agents, and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.

The connector simplifies data interoperability between Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft's low-code/no-code services suite, Dynamics 365, and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, to help users build and leverage custom AI applications using their enterprise data in Snowflake, simplify data collaboration, enhance enterprise insights, and harness AI for their unique business needs.