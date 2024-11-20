Robling and AnswerRocket Partner for GenAI Retail Analytics

Robling, a retail data analytics provider, and AnswerRocket, a provider of generative artificial intelligence analytics, have launched their genAI retail analytics platform with an AI assistant, Max, that delivers on-demand retail insights.

The new genAI retail analytics platform provides retailers actionable, real-time insights. By combining AnswerRocket's genAI technology with Robling's deep retail analytics expertise, the solution offers a conversational business intelligence (BI) experience. It enables users to interact with their data using natural language and receive precise answers to critical questions within seconds.

The platform can automatically produce recurring reports on a set cadence or as new data is available. For instance, an ecommerce team could automate its weekly campaign performance reporting. It also offers practical applications for a range of retail challenges, including inventory optimization, customer engagement, sales performance, promotion effectiveness, and store comparisons.