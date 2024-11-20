Claravine and Slalom Launch Marketing Taxonomy Assessment
Claravine has partnered with Slalom to create the Marketing Taxonomy Assessment to help companies identify gaps in their campaign taxonomies, create a strategic roadmap for data collection, and enhance and optimize their advertising and marketing strategies.
The Marketing Taxonomy Assessment provides the following features:
- Taxonomy Review and Stakeholder Interviews;
- Gap Analysis;
- New Taxonomy Strategy and Design;
- Taxonomy Implementation Roadmap;
- Communications and Platform Onboarding Plan;
- Usable Data Standards in Weeks;
- Consistent and Standardized Naming Conventions for all Marketing Channels;
- Effective Governance Over Marketing Taxonomy; and
- Implementation Roadmap and Timing Expectations.
"We're excited to partner with Slalom to offer this powerful solution to the market," said Vanya Jakovljevic, Claravine's vice president of channel partnerships, in a statement. "Enterprises face constant challenges and market conditions with their taxonomy and metadata across multiple marketing ecosystems. Our partnership with Slalom addresses a critical need for brands, enabling them to establish strong data standards and unlock the full potential of marketing investments. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools needed to thrive in today's data-driven marketing landscape."
"Our focus at Slalom has always been helping clients overcome data challenges," said Nick Miller, senior director of Slalom, in a statement. "The Marketing Taxonomy Assessment with Claravine reflects the results of our shared commitment, and the tool will provide brands with the insights they need to establish strong data standards and drive marketing success."