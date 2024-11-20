Claravine and Slalom Launch Marketing Taxonomy Assessment

Claravine has partnered with Slalom to create the Marketing Taxonomy Assessment to help companies identify gaps in their campaign taxonomies, create a strategic roadmap for data collection, and enhance and optimize their advertising and marketing strategies.

The Marketing Taxonomy Assessment provides the following features:

Taxonomy Review and Stakeholder Interviews;

Gap Analysis;

New Taxonomy Strategy and Design;

Taxonomy Implementation Roadmap;

Communications and Platform Onboarding Plan;

Usable Data Standards in Weeks;

Consistent and Standardized Naming Conventions for all Marketing Channels;

Effective Governance Over Marketing Taxonomy; and

Implementation Roadmap and Timing Expectations.