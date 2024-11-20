Sprout Social Updates Its Suite of AI Solutions

Sprout Social, a provider of social media management software, has updated its product suite to more seamlessly integrate into marketers' daily workflows.

New to the Sprout Social product suite are the following:

Generate Posts, which provides artificial intelligence-generated post text options based on top-performing content.

Generate Subtitles and Generate Translations by AI Assist, which automate publishing tasks that are important for inclusivity and accessibility.

Smart Categories, which help marketers understand the key subjects driving conversations.

PII (personally identifiable information) Masking and Stop Words, which set triggers to hide PII from agents and enabling admins to define a list of words or phrases that will be automatically blocked.

The ability to bring more data into My Reports from Sprout’s Smart Inbox so marketers can provide in-depth reports on customer care while allowing users to further customize their reports with functionality-like image uploads.