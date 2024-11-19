SOCi Upgrades Genius Search with Metrics Dashboard

SOCi, a marketing cloud platform provider, is launching Genius Search Metrics, an enhancement to its Genius Search that lets businesses track the impact of search optimizations on their local search performance and online visibility.

Genius Search Metrics offers comprehensive insights into search rankings and listings engagement, allowing businesses to monitor the real-world effects of applying Genius Search recommendations. Users can now access high-level reports that showcase key improvements in search performance over time.

Key features of Genius Search Metrics include the following:

Search Rankings at a Glance, with comprehensive reports on search rankings and performance trends over time.

Engagement Tracking, to monitor listings engagement to identify which strategies are driving customer interactions.

Actionable Insights, to access visualized reports and data-backed insights to identify growth opportunities and optimize local search strategies.

Streamlined Reporting, to centralize search performance data across multiple locations.