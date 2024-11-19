Paytronix Upgrades Online Ordering with Additive Lead Time
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, is launching Additive Lead Times to its order throttling for Paytronix Online Ordering that help restaurants and c-stores manage the number of orders they receive and process during busy times. These improvements allow users to set parameters around order timing, limits, and capacity, then define these parameters universally, regionally, by street, or at a store-by-store level.
"Additive (Lead Times) helps brands manage the increasing amount of business generated by online orders," said Tim Ridgely, vice president of online ordering at Paytronix, in a statement. "By ensuring that orders are distributed more evenly, throttling helps prevent kitchens from being inundated with orders all at once while simultaneously setting guest expectations as to when their orders will be ready."