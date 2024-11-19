Paytronix Upgrades Online Ordering with Additive Lead Time

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, is launching Additive Lead Times to its order throttling for Paytronix Online Ordering that help restaurants and c-stores manage the number of orders they receive and process during busy times. These improvements allow users to set parameters around order timing, limits, and capacity, then define these parameters universally, regionally, by street, or at a store-by-store level.