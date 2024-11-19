MetaRouter Brings Global Identity Unification Features to Google Cloud

MetaRouter, a server-side tag management and customer data infrastructure systems provider, has made its identity resolution features available for Google Cloud customers, allowing joint users to sync external customer IDs into Google's GA4 and BigQuery for customer insights without personally identifiable information (PII) tracking.

The integration between MetaRouter and Google Cloud allows businesses to stitch together customer identities from anonymous to known across platforms and devices.

MetaRouter's Sync Injector matches user identities across advertising and marketing ecosystems with existing cookie and identifier signals. This technology allows businesses to transform anonymous users into identifiable profiles within GA4 and BigQuery, significantly enhancing addressability and cross-channel campaign attribution.

Additionally, by incorporating metrics from in-store purchases, businesses can attribute digital ads to in-store transactions, significantly enhancing their ability to measure the effectiveness of cross-channel marketing efforts.

MetaRouter acts as a sophisticated central processing layer or data management hub, receiving data from Google Cloud and performing server-side operations. Key functionalities include the following:

MetaRouter's data validation and cleansing processes.

MetaRouter Sync Injector, which enhances data streams, enabling businesses to perform advanced modeling and cross-channel attribution in BigQuery.

Secure and compliant behavioral data collection.