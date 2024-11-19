SugarCRM's Sugar Sell and Sugar Market Now Available in AWS Marketplace
SugarCRM has made its Sugar Sell Advanced and Sugar Market solutions available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Customers can now streamline the purchase of Sugar Sell Essentials, Sugar Sell Standard, Sugar Sell Advanced, Sugar Sell Premier, Sugar Market, Sugar Serve, and other SugarCRM solutions within their AWS Marketplace accounts.
"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our collaboration with SugarCRM, a leader in intelligent CRM solutions," said Allison Johnson, senior manager of the AMER Scale Team at AWS, in a statement. "Building on our successful collaboration in deploying SugarCRM's solutions on the AWS cloud, SugarCRM's advanced CRM tools are now available on AWS Marketplace, greatly enhancing accessibility for our global customer base. As we continue to innovate alongside SugarCRM, this partnership exemplifies our dedication to providing best-in-class technologies to better meet our clients' evolving needs."
"With access to Sugar solutions in AWS Marketplace, customers worldwide are one step closer to achieving AI-powered CRM that makes the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service professionals to deliver excellent customer experiences and drive business growth," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's co-founder and chief strategy officer, in a statement.