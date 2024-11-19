SugarCRM's Sugar Sell and Sugar Market Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SugarCRM has made its Sugar Sell Advanced and Sugar Market solutions available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Customers can now streamline the purchase of Sugar Sell Essentials, Sugar Sell Standard, Sugar Sell Advanced, Sugar Sell Premier, Sugar Market, Sugar Serve, and other SugarCRM solutions within their AWS Marketplace accounts.