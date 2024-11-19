LiveRamp Launches Quick Start Insights

LiveRamp has expanded the Quick Start Insights on its data collaboration platform to now offer Media Intelligence across a network of premium publishers.

These standardized insights in the LiveRamp Clean Room, powered by Habu, enable clients to access and deploy media performance metrics, including audience overlaps, optimal frequency, and last-touch attribution, from premium publisher and connected TV data.

LiveRamp's Quick Start Insights fast-track partnerships with simplified terms and conditions and a toolkit that reduces reliance on data science resources, including the need to write custom code for each query. As their clean room maturity grows, clients can customize or expand beyond these established insights.

At launch, 12 premium publishers, including DIRECTV Advertising, LG Ad Solutions, News Corp, Roku, SiriusXM Media, Snap, and Spectrum Reach, offer LiveRamp's insights for Media Intelligence, where companies can now scale campaign and audience insights from clean rooms.