Outreach Launches Mobile App, Configurable Dashboards, and Customizable Workflows

Outreach has added mobile functionality, enhanced retention and expansion capabilities, and customizable workflows and forecasting tools to its Sales Execution Platform.

The new Outreach Mobile App will enable sellers to build pipeline and manage their workflows on the go.

The new Product Sync from CRM functionality helps companies engage customers throughout their entire lifecycles. They can use deal and meeting insights via Kaia to determine account health and spot risk alongside Outreach's core engagement solutions to execute save plays, and even leverage multiple forecast rollups for a targeted look at expansion and renewal.

Also new is the ability for Outreach to ingest data from Snowflake and enable revenue and go-to-market teams to build their own analyses of any metrics in the platform. Additionally, revenue teams can analyze, improve, and scale go-to-market workflows with new custom reporting layouts and user experience improvements that make searching, filtering, and editing columns easier.

Outreach also now enables revenue, sales, and go-to-market leaders and teams to act and improve the revenue outcomes they predict in their forecasts, dig into performance by territory, understand quota attainment, and take action to improve what they see right from the Outreach platform.