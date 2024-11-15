Brightcove Launches Marketing Studio for Sales

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales to help sales teams create and deploy personalized video content.

This centrally managed video engagement platform gives companies control over brand and quality standards while providing unified measurement and insights across content and touchpoints. It empowers sales teams to create personalized video experiences for prospects and customers.

Key benefits of Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales include the following:

Centralized Brand Management, to create and control centrally managed video templates with embedded brand guidelines.

Integration with martech stacks, workflows, and processes from hundreds of partners.

Scalable Video Personalization, so sellers can publish videos on branded landing pages and social platforms.

Brightcoves AI Universal Translator, to engage global audiences in more than 130 languages.

The ability to record new content, swap footage, add voiceovers, include music and graphics, and implement interactive elements, all within one interface.

Enhanced Engagement and Analytics for insights into prospect engagement, completion rates, and impressions.