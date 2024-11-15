Klaviyo Launches Extended ID

Klaviyo has introduced Extended ID, a solution that empowers companies to extend identity tracking for up to a year using a native first-party identity graph and gather more first-party data on their customers so they can create smarter segments, activate more precise, personalized campaigns, and trigger more revenue-generating automations at scale.

"Expecting brands to capture the amount of data generated today, tie it to specific identities, and activate on it is akin to trying to not just catch, but sort individual rain drops in a storm," said Ed Hallen, chief strategy officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "It's nearly impossible, and it only harms the consumer as splintered or incomplete online personas create a more generic, less customized experience. With Extended ID, we're able to help brands collect the data that they need to offer their customers personalized journeys that drive revenue and build brand loyalty, ensuring they're able to provide every shopper with the right message at the right time across channels."

"Brands intentionally use data in how they market to their customers, which has created a high level of brand loyalty and high expectations for how they engage,” said Jen Kessler, vice president of product at Klaviyo, in a statement. "It has become harder and harder to meet those expectations as data becomes more restricted, and brands aren't always able to recognize when existing customers come back to their site. Extended ID gives brands the power to collect more valuable data on their own customers and the ability to trigger more high-converting flows and target their campaigns more specifically than ever before, and we're seeing them convert sales at a rate to match."