  • November 14, 2024

Typeform Adds Data Collection Capabilities

Typeform, a form builder and conversational data collection platform provider, today unveiled features to help companies collect data directly from customers through interactive, personalized experiences and then automatically enhance it with third-party insights.

Newly released features include the following:

  • Enhanced video capabilities that allow customers to respond with video, providing deeper insights through voice and expressions, not just text.
  • Clarify with AI, a virtual interviewer prompting follow-up questions based on customer responses.
  • Automated B2C data enrichment, allowing companies to pull in key data points from trusted third-party sources.
  • AI-powered qualitative analysis of large volumes of text and video responses to surface key themes and insights.
  • Data quality tools like invisible reCAPTCHA for blocking bots and automated submissions, allowing only genuine responses to be collected.
  • Klaviyo integration, toensure that every insight gathered flows into Klaviyo.

"Businesses can't thrive on surface-level insights," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "Our latest innovations give you the ability to dig deeper into truly knowing your customers by providing dynamic data collection experiences that encourage quality responses. Whether boosting conversions with a personalized product recommendation quiz or gathering feedback through video surveys, the common denominator is that your customers enjoy the experience."

