Typeform Adds Data Collection Capabilities

Typeform, a form builder and conversational data collection platform provider, today unveiled features to help companies collect data directly from customers through interactive, personalized experiences and then automatically enhance it with third-party insights.

Newly released features include the following:

"Businesses can't thrive on surface-level insights," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "Our latest innovations give you the ability to dig deeper into truly knowing your customers by providing dynamic data collection experiences that encourage quality responses. Whether boosting conversions with a personalized product recommendation quiz or gathering feedback through video surveys, the common denominator is that your customers enjoy the experience."