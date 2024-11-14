Descope Adds CIAM Capabilities

Descope, a customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform provider, today launched capabilities to help e-commerce and online retailers provide secure, personalized, and omnichannel authentication experiences to customers. Notable additions include support for Google One Tap and a comprehensive WordPress plugin.

Customers can now use Descope software development kits to add native Google One Tap;browser prompts to their web and mobile applications, making it possible for returning users to sign in without credentials. Customers can also run post-authentication flows to collect custom user information after One Tap authentication.

The Descope WordPress Plugin helps site owners harness the Descope CIAM platform to add any authentication method (social logins, magic links, passkeys, etc.), flexible multi-factor authentication, and even single sign-on across multiple sites or storefronts.

Descope's A/B testing capabilities help customers run user journey experiments without touching their app codebase. User traffic can be split at random or based on configurable conditions, helping customers prototype and test out new auth methods, onboarding sequences, security controls, and more.

And on the passkey front, Descope's new capabilities include the ability to augment CIAM systems with passkeys, enabling passkey autofill for returning users, cross-device passkeys, and adding fallback methods when users' devices are not passkey-compatible.