SAS Acquires Hazy

SAS has acquired the principal software assets of Hazy, a pioneer in synthetic data technology, for an undisclosed amount.

Synthetic data, which mirrors the statistical patterns of real data without exposing private, identifiable, or restricted information, mitigates risks associated with real data, and enhances the scope of data available for analytics and artificial intelligence.

SAS will integrate Hazy's technology into the SAS Data Maker released earlier this year for generating synthetic data that statistically represents original data sets without compromising privacy.