SAS Acquires Hazy
SAS has acquired the principal software assets of Hazy, a pioneer in synthetic data technology, for an undisclosed amount.
Synthetic data, which mirrors the statistical patterns of real data without exposing private, identifiable, or restricted information, mitigates risks associated with real data, and enhances the scope of data available for analytics and artificial intelligence.
SAS will integrate Hazy's technology into the SAS Data Maker released earlier this year for generating synthetic data that statistically represents original data sets without compromising privacy.
"Analysts predict that by 2026, 75 percent of businesses will use generative AI to create synthetic customer data, up from less than 5 percent in 2023. For SAS customers, this marks a strategic leap, solidifying SAS' leadership in AI and analytics," said Bryan Harris, chief technology officer of SAS, in a statement. "With synthetic data, customers can innovate and research more deeply, accessing data that was previously out of reach due to availability, access, or quality issues."