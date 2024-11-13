Thryv Launches AI Review Response

Thryv, a small business software provider, has launched Thryv AI Review Response as part of its platform that helps businesses respond to feedback on Google Business Profile listings, YP.com, Trustpilot, and 20 other review sites.

"Reviews play a critical role in consumer purchase-intent. They are particularly important for small businesses that rely on their reputation and word of mouth, not a large marketing budget, to grow their customer base," said Rees Johnson, chief product officer of Thryv, in a statement. "Thryv AI Review Response helps small businesses with limited resources maintain the high level of online engagement needed to build customer loyalty and trust."

Thryv aggregates reviews from more than 24 popular review sites into one view. When someone leaves feedback on a review site, businesses can use AI Review Response by clicking the AI wand that instantly generates three review responses. They then select the response they like best out of the three options or request more response options. After adjusting the message to match their brand voice or leaving it as is, they simply hit reply.