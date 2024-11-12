Relcu Expands CRM Offering to Financial Services Firms

Relcu has expanded into the financial services sector, providing tailored CRM solutions beyond the mortgage industry.

Relcu is now powering connected customer journeys with data and AI across diverse financial sectors, such as mortgage, deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management, providing a unified view of each customer's complete financial journey. Originally built to address the customer conversion, lock rate, loan officer operational efficiency and retention challenges for the mortgage industry, Relcu can streamline workflows, automate processes, and simplify regulatory compliance.

Anchored by its decision and insights engine, Relcu combines customer, financial, and external data to empower financial institutions with actionable insights. The platform is designed to optimize the customer journey, helping organizations contact, convert, and retain clients while automating tasks. Key features include lead management and omnichannel communication for client engagement, financial analysis, and pipeline management, and automation tools to streamline operations. Relcu also harnesses data and artificial intelligence for data processing, generative AI models, and analytics. Additionally, customer data append and decision triggers enable deeper customer retention strategies.