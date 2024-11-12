Truelio Launches TruelioCX
Truelio, a brand experience solutions partner, today launched TruelioCX, a division dedicated to providing tailored marketing solutions to customer experience (CX) and contact center companies.
TruelioCX aims to empower CX businesses with curated brand experience and business development strategies that enhance customer loyalty, increase employee engagement, and empower growth.
In addition to the expert services included in Truelio's BX Services Suite, TruelioCX will also deliver business development and consultative services, including sales enablement assistance, CRM management, and RFP response consulting and support.
"Having worked in the CX and contact center industry for over two decades, I've witnessed first hand how rapidly the landscape has evolved," said Providence Bergeron, director of marketing services and CX Division lead at Truelio, in a statement. "Our team's collective experience allows us to anticipate the needs of our partners and deliver high-impact marketing and business development solutions that drive measurable business transformation."