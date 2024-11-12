Truelio Launches TruelioCX

Truelio, a brand experience solutions partner, today launched TruelioCX, a division dedicated to providing tailored marketing solutions to customer experience (CX) and contact center companies.

TruelioCX aims to empower CX businesses with curated brand experience and business development strategies that enhance customer loyalty, increase employee engagement, and empower growth.

In addition to the expert services included in Truelio's BX Services Suite, TruelioCX will also deliver business development and consultative services, including sales enablement assistance, CRM management, and RFP response consulting and support.