Jasper Launches AI Knowledge Layer Specifically for Marketing
Jasper, a marketing platform provider, today at Web Summit released an artificial intelligence knowledge and context layer specifically for marketing, powered by its Brand IQ and Marketing IQ technologies to scale content and campaigns and automatically ensure brand compliance across both text and visual content.
As a large language model-agnostic vendor, Jasper runs 39 LLMs across its customer base, all curated to specific AI use cases and layers marketing knowledge and each company's specific brand guidelines onto each model.
"Marketers don't have time to teach AI about marketing fundamentals or train it on every aspect of a brand's guidelines," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper, in a statement. "Brand IQ and Marketing IQ ensure that marketing expertise is built in, so teams can focus on strategy and creativity while AI handles the heavy lifting of scaling content and brand compliance. This is game-changing technology built specifically to help marketers be the best at what they do."
