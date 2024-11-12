Jasper Launches AI Knowledge Layer Specifically for Marketing

Jasper, a marketing platform provider, today at Web Summit released an artificial intelligence knowledge and context layer specifically for marketing, powered by its Brand IQ and Marketing IQ technologies to scale content and campaigns and automatically ensure brand compliance across both text and visual content.

As a large language model-agnostic vendor, Jasper runs 39 LLMs across its customer base, all curated to specific AI use cases and layers marketing knowledge and each company's specific brand guidelines onto each model.