SurveyMonkey Adds WhatsApp Support
SurveyMonkey has added WhatsApp to its social media collector options. SurveyMonkey users can now share surveys or forms with their WhatsApp groups and contacts via their mobile devices with a single click.
The WhatsApp social sharing feature joins social media collectors for LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Microsoft Teams.
"Long recognized as a global messaging powerhouse and used by over 2 billion people worldwide, WhatsApp has already proven to be a game-changer for our customers," said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "Its worldwide appeal has opened a new door for our users, giving them an easy and secure way to share their surveys and forms on a platform they already use and trust."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned