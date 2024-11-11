Paytronix Debuts Generative AI Assistant
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, today launched the Paytronix Assistant, a generative artificial intelligence tool to streamline and enhance the user experience within the Paytronix platform.
Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics, the Paytronix Assistant serves as a go-to resource for optimizing customer engagement and loyalty programs. It can respond to natural language queries, such as how many marketable members does our loyalty program have? or, what is the top selling online ordering menu item? It pulls directly from company portals and will provide direct links to articles and best practices that provide more detail on the subject matter.
Marketers and decision makers can use the Paytronix Assistant to generate campaign ideas, track loyalty spend, spot trends across stores, and learn about reward accruals.
"The Paytronix Assistant can blend analytics, run queries on data based on questions for things like redemptions and spend, or even take best practices from its data set and craft a campaign from scratch," said Aubrey Giasson, product manager at Paytronix, in a statement. "This generative AI enables people to ask questions so that they can analyze how their loyalty, ordering, mobile campaigns, or gift card programs are performing. Brands gain insights to determine the best next steps and establish brand-specific best practices. It's truly a game-changer for loyalty professionals."