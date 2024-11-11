Paytronix Debuts Generative AI Assistant

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, today launched the Paytronix Assistant, a generative artificial intelligence tool to streamline and enhance the user experience within the Paytronix platform.

Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics, the Paytronix Assistant serves as a go-to resource for optimizing customer engagement and loyalty programs. It can respond to natural language queries, such as how many marketable members does our loyalty program have? or, what is the top selling online ordering menu item? It pulls directly from company portals and will provide direct links to articles and best practices that provide more detail on the subject matter.

Marketers and decision makers can use the Paytronix Assistant to generate campaign ideas, track loyalty spend, spot trends across stores, and learn about reward accruals.