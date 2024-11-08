Brightcove Launches Marketing Insights

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched Marketing Insights within its video insights and analytics platform.

Marketing Insights provides advanced insights and video campaign measurement data, enabling marketers to track data from inbound traffic to their videos capturing viewer origins through urchin tracking module (UTM) parameters--short text strings that are added to the end of a URL to track how visitors reach a website and how they interact with content--and analyzing which campaigns are driving video views and conversion. It offers detailed insights into the effectiveness of video content and viewer engagement, watch time, and which sources drive qualified audiences.

"Video continues to be one of the most powerful ways to engage audiences, yet measuring its impact on business outcomes has long been a challenge. With the launch of our new Marketing Insights offering, we're further empowering marketers to gain deeper visibility into the performance of their video campaigns and their broader marketing strategies," said Kathy Klingler, chief marketing officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "As a data-driven marketer, I’m excited about how these new capabilities will help brands connect the dots between campaign performance and real business value. This solution is a game-changer for any marketer looking to drive measurable impact."

"We've transformed the traditional concept of UTM links, a tool marketers have relied on for years, by integrating it directly into our video player," said Scott Levine, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "This allows us to capture detailed video traffic source data and seamlessly incorporate it into our platform to show ROI from traffic attribution and inbound marketing. By providing actionable insights, we're helping our customers understand what drives audience engagement and how to optimize their marketing strategies. This integration simplifies campaign optimization and budget planning, making it faster and more efficient than ever."