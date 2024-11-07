Contentsquare Updates Experience Intelligence Platform

Contentsquare, a digital analytics provider, has updated its Experience Intelligence platform with new artificial intelligence use cases for digital marketing, product, and tech teams.

Contentsquare's new practical AI features across its platform include the following:

Instant answers for immediate insight and recommended next steps with a faster, enhanced version of Contentsquare's gen AI CoPilot.

Faster setup and workflow with AI that automatically maps web and app content and labels customer events.

AI-generated summaries of customer surveys, feedback, and sentiment.

Automatic AI summaries of multiple session replays.

Integrations with with AWS, Databricks, Microsoft, and Snowflake.

Contentsquare has also made key updates to its core platform, including the following:

Universal access to heatmaps for fast engagement analysis. Advanced zone-based heatmaps with actionable revenue and conversion metrics are available to premium account segments.

Expanded Voice of Customer (VoC) capabilities with surveys, interviews, and user tests integrating qualitative and quantitative data.

Expanded multi-session, cross-channel, and cross-device analysis. Product Analytics is further amplified with Contentsquare's Session Replay technology.