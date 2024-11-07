Alchemist Acquires RAIN Group
Alchemist, a learning and development business specializing in leadership development and sales training, has acquired RAIN Group, a sales training company, for an undisclosed amount.
With this move, Alchemist will integrate RAIN Group's sales training methodologies and research, offering an expanded, comprehensive suite of solutions that blend digital, immersive, and experiential learning with proven sales methodologies.
"Joining Alchemist allows us to provide additional value to our existing client base and enables us to reach new customers and serve them more efficiently and effectively across the globe," said Steve Elefson, divisional chief operating officer of RAIN Group. "By applying Alchemist's expertise in developing transformative learning experiences with our sales methodologies, we'll help clients achieve even greater success. Our capabilities are highly complementary, and I'm excited about what we'll build together."
"Alchemist is the perfect partner to elevate RAIN Group to the next level," said Mike Schultz, RAIN Group's founder, in a statement. "Their innovation and dedication align well with our vision for growth in the sales training sector."
"We are delighted to welcome the RAIN Group team to the Alchemist family. The combination brings a dynamic, fresh approach to leadership development and sales training, allowing us to stay ahead of market changes by leveraging our shared know-how and proprietary technologies. Both companies share a passion for creating transformational learning experiences with measurable business impact, and together, we will reshape the sales training market. Our clients can expect a focused commitment to developing solutions that drive performance improvement and business success," said Stuart Packham, CEO of Alchemist, in a statement.