The Strengths and Limitations of ChatGPT for Translation

Effective communication in the language of your customer is critical to business success. In fact, over the next three years, 79 percent of business leaders anticipate that translation and localization will play an increasingly significant role in their business strategies. That’s according to a recent global survey of 2,000 business leaders, conducted by Censuswide for Phrase.

As organizations expand globally, they need reliable, efficient translation tools. Enter ChatGPT, a popular large language model (LLM) that many companies are considering for their translation needs. But is ChatGPT the right tool for this task? Let's explore its strengths, limitations, and why a hybrid approach may be best for enterprises.

Strengths of ChatGPT for Translation

When it comes to using ChatGPT for translations, ChatGPT is often mistaken as the tool handling the translations, but it’s actually the large language model behind it doing the heavy lifting. ChatGPT simply acts as the interface, while the LLM powers tasks like translation and language understanding. LLMs were originally designed to generate meaningful text based on input queries. ChatGPT builds on this by acting as a chatbot that can engage in ongoing dialogue with users. One of its many functions as an LLM-powered chatbot includes translating text between languages. The use cases of ChatGPT and similar LLM-powered chatbots encompass a variety of potential scenarios, including translation. In this sense, they can bring several key strengths to the table:

Ease of use and accessibility. One of ChatGPT's most significant advantages is its accessibility. Anyone with an internet connection can use it to translate text by simply typing a prompt. This ease of use makes it an appealing choice for businesses looking to quickly translate documents, emails, customer support queries, or website content without needing specialized software or skills.

Speed and cost-efficiency. ChatGPT can translate text in near real time, making it a quick solution for companies that need to localize content rapidly. Its ability to handle large volumes of text quickly can significantly reduce the time-to-market for global campaigns. Moreover, using ChatGPT for translation can lower costs, especially when compared to traditional human translation services.

Integration capabilities. ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI has developed models, like GPT-4o, that are accessible through APIs. This flexibility allows businesses to embed the model into various applications, such as customer service chatbots, thereby providing fast multilingual support to users.

Scalability. For businesses with extensive content, like manuals or long-tail website content, ChatGPT can provide a scalable solution. It can handle repetitive translation tasks that would be cost-prohibitive or time-consuming for human translators, thereby making previously untranslated content accessible to a broader audience.

Limitations of ChatGPT for Translation

Despite the strengths of ChatGPT, most enterprises looking to expand their businesses will quickly encounter challenges in using this tool to meet their complex and nuanced translation and localization needs. Common limitations of this popular tool include the following:

Accuracy with complex or specialized content. ChatGPT performs well with general content; however, without specific information about the domain or language requirements, the model may struggle to produce an accurate translation. For example, legal documents, medical texts, or content requiring a deep understanding of cultural nuances are challenging for the model. It often lacks the precision needed for such translations, leading to errors that could be costly or damaging to the business.

Handling cultural nuances and idiomatic expressions. AI models like ChatGPT are not always adept at understanding cultural subtleties or translating idiomatic expressions accurately. This can result in translations that are technically correct but culturally insensitive or contextually inappropriate, which can negatively impact brand perception and user experience.

Potential for “hallucinations.” One of the notable risks with LLMs that power chatbots like ChatGPT is their tendency to generate “hallucinations”—content that is plausible but factually incorrect or entirely fabricated. This poses a risk for businesses that rely on ChatGPT for translating critical documents, as inaccurate translations can lead to misunderstandings, miscommunications, and potential legal issues.

Data privacy and Security Concerns. Translating sensitive or proprietary information using ChatGPT can pose security risks, especially if using the public version. Enterprises must ensure that robust data protection measures, such as secure API connections and encrypted data transfers, are in place to safeguard their information during the translation process.

Why Specialized Technology Is Best

While ChatGPT represents a valuable tool for translation and can be integrated seamlessly into various workflows, achieving the highest standards of translation quality and consistency often demands more specialized technology. For organizations aiming for superior translation outcomes, leveraging a combination of state-of-the-art AI models like OpenAI’s GPT with access to curated enterprise language assets can yield exceptional results. These hybrid solutions go beyond generic language processing capabilities, offering sophisticated features such as integrated glossaries, automated tag handling, and domain-specific customizations that are critical for maintaining brand consistency and accuracy across different languages. They can also go so far as to enable organizations to automate translation quality assessments (QA), offering a solution that is much faster and less costly than human QA can ever be.

Adopting such specialized technology ensures that translations are not only precise but also contextually relevant and culturally appropriate. This approach allows businesses to cater to diverse audiences with nuanced content that resonates on a deeper level, ultimately enhancing global communication and engagement. It also ensures appropriate privacy and security protocols and regulatory standards can be employed to safeguard an enterprise and its data.

As the multilingual communication landscape rapidly evolves, enterprises that find the right balance between LLM models, workflow orchestration, integrations, and advanced AI will gain a significant advantage in navigating the complexities of global markets. A tailored approach to these technologies allows businesses to streamline processes, improve accuracy, and enhance operational efficiency. By investing in advanced, customizable solutions, companies can not only drive sustainable growth but also respond more quickly to market changes and customer demands. This strategic adoption of AI-powered translation technologies positions organizations to stay competitive, reduce costs, and scale their global reach with confidence.

Jason Hemingway, a seasoned B2B marketing expert with over 20 years of experience, serves as the chief marketing officer at Phrase, a leading cloud-based localization technology provider.