Exclaimer Integrates with HubSpot
Exclaimer, a provider of email signature management solutions, has integrated with the HubSpot platform to empower marketers to use email signatures as strategic marketing tools for personalized, data-driven communication.
By aligning signature content with HubSpot contact lists, marketers can ensure messages reach the right audiences. They can apply specific signatures to designated HubSpot contact lists, tailor email signature content and calls-to-action for different recipient groups, run account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly through email signatures, and manage email signature campaigns.
"Our integration with HubSpot marks the next step in our journey to empower marketers by unlocking the full potential of email. With 86 percent of B2B marketers agreeing that personalized content is key to success, we aim to provide a solution that tailors content to audiences, streamlines operations for greater efficiency and impact, and enhances ROI, especially when marketing budgets are tight," said Rob Singer, CEO of Exclaimer, in a statement. "Exclaimer's integration with HubSpot is part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and follows the successful launch of recent product releases aimed at enhancing digital marketing capabilities, including the new Branding and analytics features."