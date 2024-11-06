Exclaimer Integrates with HubSpot

Exclaimer, a provider of email signature management solutions, has integrated with the HubSpot platform to empower marketers to use email signatures as strategic marketing tools for personalized, data-driven communication.

By aligning signature content with HubSpot contact lists, marketers can ensure messages reach the right audiences. They can apply specific signatures to designated HubSpot contact lists, tailor email signature content and calls-to-action for different recipient groups, run account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly through email signatures, and manage email signature campaigns.