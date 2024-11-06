DoubleVerify Unveils Attention for Publishers, Snap Integration

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today launched DV Attention for Publishers, providing performance measurement and optimization and detailed, actionable insights to maximize the value of ad inventory based on trusted, third-party verification.

DoubleVerify also today rolled out an expanded integration with Snap to offer brand safety and suitability measurement so advertisers can independently authenticate campaign quality and protect brand reputation within Snap's platform.

DV Attention for Publishers delivers expansive inventory and campaign insights for attention, including more than 15 metrics across over more than 10 dimensions of inventory

Key features of DV Attention for Publishers include the following:

Granular Campaign and Inventory Metrics across open web and in-app campaigns and inventory, broken down by key dimensions, such as ad unit, device type, media type, advertiser, order, line item, and more.

Performance-Driven Optimization, analyzing attention metrics across various campaign dimensions.

Advertiser Vertical Attention Benchmarks based on specific advertiser verticals, allowing publishers to assess how their inventory performs in relation to industry standards, and optimize accordingly.

"With attention growing in popularity, publishers need actionable insights into inventory performance to maintain their competitive edge," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV's attention offering equips our publisher clients with the data they need to understand how attention impacts campaign outcomes, leading to stronger partnerships with brands based on privacy-friendly metrics."

The Snap integration, meanwhile, brings the following:

Brand Reputation Insights that show whether digital advertising is aligned with non-objectionable and suitable content across the Snap platform.

Comprehensive Coverage across display and video ad placements on Snap.

Trusted Measurement for independent, third-party authentication of Snap campaigns.