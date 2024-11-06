Openprise Launches AI-agent Factory
Openprise, a provider of revenue operations data automation, has launched AI-agent Factory built into the Openprise RevOps Data Automation (RDA) Cloud to help marketing, sales, and revenue professionals build AI-powered data management and automation solutions.
Openprise AI-agent Factory features include the following:
- With RDA Cloud's secure, compliant-by-default data automation platform, users can turn to Openprise's embedded models curated for data quality use cases or any model with OpenAI-compatible APIs, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Groq, and custom internal models. Data never leaves the RDA Cloud, and Openprise never uses customer data for training models.
- Embedded AI for building on the Openprise RDA Cloud and adding AI-agent based automation to any data management and revenue processes.
- A complete end-to-end data automation platform featuring integrated AI solutions for revenue teams with built-in data access model deployment, hosting, governance, and automation. The RDA Cloud handles everything from data prep and integrations to automation and deployment.
"AI has the potential to be the most powerful tool revops professionals can build with," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "Our announcement today is not about adding another AI copilot to your tech stack. Openprise is delivering the essential tools to create customized, AI-driven solutions, making it simple for revops to build with AI."