Openprise Launches AI-agent Factory

Openprise, a provider of revenue operations data automation, has launched AI-agent Factory built into the Openprise RevOps Data Automation (RDA) Cloud to help marketing, sales, and revenue professionals build AI-powered data management and automation solutions.

Openprise AI-agent Factory features include the following:

"AI has the potential to be the most powerful tool revops professionals can build with," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "Our announcement today is not about adding another AI copilot to your tech stack. Openprise is delivering the essential tools to create customized, AI-driven solutions, making it simple for revops to build with AI."