Zilliant Launches Agreements Management

Zilliant, a pricing lifecycle management solutions provider, has automated customer-specific pricing and negotiated sales agreements in Zilliant CPQ with the release of Agreements Management, announced at the company's MindShare Europe event.

Zilliant's Agreements Management mirrors the quote creation process. It helps sellers find products or services, apply the right price, gain approvals, and get agreement quotes out. By integrating Agreements Management into CPQ, Zilliant unlocks configuration capabilities for pricing agreements and facilitates easier integrations with systems like SAP.

This solution extends the pricing strategy for pricing leaders already using Zilliant for Price Management or Price Optimization. It provides guardrails to sellers during deal negotiations.

Agreements Management, integrated with Zilliant's pricing and guided selling capabilities, enables users to do the following:

Streamline the creation, negotiation, and roll-out of customer-specific pricing;

Proactively monitor, amend, and renew agreements based on business changes, such as volume commitments or Consumer Price Index; and

Understand the financial impact of price changes in contracted pricing across key metrics.