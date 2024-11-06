Zilliant Launches Agreements Management
Zilliant, a pricing lifecycle management solutions provider, has automated customer-specific pricing and negotiated sales agreements in Zilliant CPQ with the release of Agreements Management, announced at the company's MindShare Europe event.
Zilliant's Agreements Management mirrors the quote creation process. It helps sellers find products or services, apply the right price, gain approvals, and get agreement quotes out. By integrating Agreements Management into CPQ, Zilliant unlocks configuration capabilities for pricing agreements and facilitates easier integrations with systems like SAP.
This solution extends the pricing strategy for pricing leaders already using Zilliant for Price Management or Price Optimization. It provides guardrails to sellers during deal negotiations.
Agreements Management, integrated with Zilliant's pricing and guided selling capabilities, enables users to do the following:
- Streamline the creation, negotiation, and roll-out of customer-specific pricing;
- Proactively monitor, amend, and renew agreements based on business changes, such as volume commitments or Consumer Price Index; and
- Understand the financial impact of price changes in contracted pricing across key metrics.
"Customer-specific pricing is critical in B2B sales, yet it's often managed through manual, error-prone processes," said Stephan Liozu, chief value officer of Zilliant, in a statement. "Our new solution brings transparency and control to sales processes that can significantly impact margin."
"At Zilliant, we continue to innovate across the entire pricing lifecycle," said Kylie Fuentes, chief product and marketing officer of Zilliant, in a statement. "By integrating our AI-driven pricing expertise with robust agreement management capabilities, including deal review and approval workflows, we enable sales teams to deliver the right customer-specific price through a streamlined user experience. This integration ensures companies can trust their prices while empowering sellers to close deals faster, leading to optimized revenue for our clients."
