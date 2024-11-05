D-ID Launches Personal Avatars for Marketing

D-ID, provider of a platform for the generation of digital humans, has launched Personal Avatars, comprising Premium+ Avatars and Express Avatars, a pair of artificial intelligence video-to-video avatar creation tools for marketers.

Premium+ Avatars can generate hyper-realistic digital humans and will serve as the foundation for fully interactive digital agents. Express Avatars can generate avatars from just one minute of source footage for quick and impactful video creation. Both are being released with D-ID's AI Video Marketing Suite for Enterprise, which empowers marketers to create personalized video campaigns with source footage and a basic script.

The new product features of the D- ID Marketing Suite use generative AI-powered avatars and also include the following:

Interactive Agents and AI influencers trained on data to be a digital spokesperson and engage with audiences in real-time verbal dialogue. These avatars are connected to large language models trained to specific knowledge bases.

Video Campaigns, delivering highly targeted messages, combining video content and individual customization to personalize content on a massive scale

Video Translate, which automatically generates videos in 30 languages by cloning the speaker's voice and adapting lip movements from a single upload.

Integrations for some of the world's biggest platforms, including Canva and PowerPoint, enterprise systems such as CRM, and marketing automation tools.