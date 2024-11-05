One of the Big Retail CX Trends of 2024? Staff Friendliness

Looking back on Customer Experience Day, it’s clear that CX has never been a more critical factor for success in retail. CX Day, which was held on Oct. 1, is a global day of celebration, honoring the efforts of CX professionals and highlighting the key elements that shape the customer journey. Today, technological advancements and digital channels often dominate the conversation. However, something many business leaders tend to forget, while they focus on constant progress for their stores, is the power of human connection. In a store, staff members are the frontline of the business, and as such, they can make or break a shopping experience and influence customer loyalty in ways that few other aspects of retail can.



To mark CX Day this year, HappyOrNot released Retail’s Biggest CX Trends in 2024 Report. The report clearly backed the interaction between staff and customers as the driving force behind great customer experiences. Specifically, it reveals that “staff friendliness” ranks as the top highlight for positive customer feedback in retail, scoring an outstanding 96.7 percent satisfaction rate. “Staff friendliness” surpassed other CX factors, including product availability and speed of service, when it came to customers indicating the most positive aspects of their experience. There is an evident takeaway from this: While efficiency and product quality matter, the friendliness of staff has a unique ability to impact customer experience, which in turn fosters loyalty and generates repeat business and boosts revenue.

But in a retail context, what exactly does “friendliness” mean? And how can managers ensure that their teams are well-supported and remain friendly throughout the hours of the working day?



Staff friendliness goes beyond politeness—it’s about authentic attentiveness and making each customer feel valued. Staff members need to listen to customer needs and engage in a way that makes the interaction feel personal, rather than transactional. It’s also important to keep in mind the ripple effect that staff friendliness creates, fostering an atmosphere that sets the tone for customers and impacts the entire retail environment, even when other factors like long lines or products being out of stock might be disappointing for patrons.?



Happy employees are better positioned to put in the extra effort to deliver friendly and excellent service. Diving into the retail report data, there are clear trends regarding when positive feedback is given about staff friendliness. Thursday is the day when staff friendliness receives the highest volume of positive feedback, whereas Sundays are the low point of the week. As the weekend approaches, Thursday is a day many customers are more relaxed and open to engaging with staff. In contrast, Sundays are often hectic, leading to high stress levels for customers and staff alike. In addition, staff working on Sundays can experience strong feelings of fatigue, as they’re working on a day that many other professions have off.?

The data also show that the overall feedback about staff friendliness consistently dips during the weekend, which can be attributed to a higher volume of customer traffic creating a frantic atmosphere, making it very difficult for staff to dedicate time and energy to individual customers and their specific needs. A closer look at hourly feedback reveals that positive feedback about staff friendliness peaks at 7 a.m., likely because employees are at the beginning of their shift, feeling fresh and ready to serve. On the other hand, between 9 a.m. and midday, there is a decline as the workload is beginning to take its toll, and then another downward trend from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., hitting its lowest point at 6 p.m. Ultimately, the report data demonstrates how the ebb and flow of a workday impact staff mood and morale, which in turn affects the entire customer experience.

Great and supportive management is the cornerstone of creating an environment in which staff can thrive. If managers are aware of trends and dips in staff friendliness, they are equipped to actively support their staff. By anticipating these patterns, managers can proactively provide that extra support when it’s needed. Implementing additional staffing, break rotations, small incentives like team shout-outs or rewards for excellent customer service, or even providing an environment where staff can voice their opinions and concerns will go a long way.

Providing staff with resources for ongoing training and development are essential components of fostering staff friendliness and lies on the shoulders of management. When staff feel competent, confident, and supported in their roles, they are more likely to have positive interactions with customers. Regular feedback sessions and workshops help staff develop the necessary skills for handling all types of customers and customer needs with grace and create a welcoming store environment.

Creating a robust feedback loop can also bridge the gap between customer experiences and staff performance. By encouraging customers to rate their experiences with staff, retailers can spot areas of improvement, recognize great work, and provide the right guidance for staff. Feedback kiosks or digital surveys are great tools for this, as they allow for real-time data that helps managers address any issues and continuously emphasize the value of friendly service.

Consumers’ preference for shopping in physical stores remains strong and is set to boost offline retailers significantly. During 2024, it’s predicted that brick-and-mortar sales will account for an astonishing 85 percent of total retail sales, with global retail sales expected to grow by 6.7 percent (https://pages.eiu.com/rs/753-RIQ-438/images/Consumer-report-V6.pdf). This highlights that investing in physical retail remains crucial. Therefore, we can’t forget that while technology is important, the impact of human connection in retail is irreplaceable. Satisfied customers are not just sales numbers; they are brand ambassadors that will share their in-store experiences. By prioritizing staff well-being and cultivating a culture of friendliness, we can ensure every customer leaves happy and eager to return.

For more information, or to download the full report, please visit: https://www.happy-or-not.com/en/insights/resources/retails-biggest-cx-trends-2024-report/ .

Miika Mäkitalo is CEO of HappyOrNot, the company that created the globally recognized four Smileys. Over the past 15 years Mäkitalo has held several upper management roles and holds a Ph.D. in industrial engineering and management.