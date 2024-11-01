Cyara Names Rishi Rana as CEO

Cyara, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven customer experience assurance solutions, has named Rishi Rana, its former president, as its new CEO, while Co-Founder Alok Kulkarni transitions to non-executive chairman of the board of directors

Rana has been president of Cyara since August 2023. Previously, he led the strategy and growth and three separate PowerSchool business units. Rana's leadership will continue to focus on a growth mindset centered around execution, energy, and empathy, driving customer-first innovation. His vision includes leveraging responsible advancements in generative AI and enhancing Cyara's global impact through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.