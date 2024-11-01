Cyara Names Rishi Rana as CEO
Cyara, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven customer experience assurance solutions, has named Rishi Rana, its former president, as its new CEO, while Co-Founder Alok Kulkarni transitions to non-executive chairman of the board of directors
Rana has been president of Cyara since August 2023. Previously, he led the strategy and growth and three separate PowerSchool business units. Rana's leadership will continue to focus on a growth mindset centered around execution, energy, and empathy, driving customer-first innovation. His vision includes leveraging responsible advancements in generative AI and enhancing Cyara's global impact through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Cyara," Rana said in a statement. "The team's dedication to ensuring our customers can deliver flawless customer experiences has set a strong foundation for growth and innovation. I look forward to building on this legacy, accelerating our momentum, and working with our talented teams and valued customers to take Cyara to new heights."
"I am excited to see Rishi become our new CEO, and as non-executive chairman of the board, I look forward to providing strategic oversight, strengthening board alignment, and deepening relationships with key stakeholders," Kulkarni said.
"We are pleased to welcome Rishi as the new CEO. We are confident that his expertise and passion for customer experience will lead Cyara into a new and exciting chapter. We are also immensely grateful for Alok's leadership, which has driven Cyara's growth and strengthened our position in the CX industry for the last 18 years. Very few people could have achieved what he has done to get Cyara to this remarkable stage of growth, and we are appreciative for his ongoing involvement as we continue our journey under Rish's leadership," said Cyara Lead Independent Board Director Vikram Verma in a statement.