C3 AI Awarded Patent for AI Agents

C3 AI, a business artificial intelligence software provider, has been awarded U.S. patent (US 12,111,859) for its advanced AI agent generative AI technology.

The patent details a sophisticated system and method for managing multiple AI agents to orchestrate actions using multimodal foundation models. The C3 Generative AI architecture orchestrates AI agents, tools, and smaller machine-learning models to retrieve information across both structured and unstructured data, reason on information, take actions, produce natural language summaries, and identify actionable insights.

The key patented technology includes the following:

AI Orchestrator, which coordinates multiple AI agents, invokes specialized machine-learning models or other tools, and handles diverse data types and tasks.

Autonomy, enabling AI agents to operate independently to perform tasks across various business functions like sales, service, marketing, and commerce.

Multimodal model integration to break down inputs into a series of instructions for different agents.

Natural Language Summarization, which generates comprehensive summaries from varied data sources

C3 Generative AI agents provide full traceability to sources, comprehensive enterprise access controls, high security, minimal hallucinations, and are large language model-agnostic.