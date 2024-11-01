Access Group Acquires Paytronix

The Access Group, a provider of business management software for mid-market organizations, will acquire Paytronix, a provider in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Currently, the full Paytronix guest engagement platform includes online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, branded mobile apps, gift cards, third-party marketplace management, and payments. Paytronix will retain its name and plans to integrate its platform with a selection of Access products.