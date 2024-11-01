Access Group Acquires Paytronix
The Access Group, a provider of business management software for mid-market organizations, will acquire Paytronix, a provider in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Currently, the full Paytronix guest engagement platform includes online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, branded mobile apps, gift cards, third-party marketplace management, and payments. Paytronix will retain its name and plans to integrate its platform with a selection of Access products.
"The acquisition by The Access Group is the beginning of another stage in our growth, and I'm excited to say that from here we're only going to build upon the service and capabilities that our clients know us for," said Paytronix CEO Jeff Hindman in a statement. "Joining a global force such as Access will further broaden the software solutions available to our current and future client base, enhancing the value we can offer and helping to solve everyday business challenges."
Access Hospitality's managing director, Champa Magesh, said, "By partnering with Paytronix, together we can achieve a broader footprint in the Americas and further strengthen our wider strategy to offer a comprehensive suite of unified technologies that enhance the customer experience across hospitality and convenience store?businesses."
"Paytronix is a best-in-class software provider, helping restaurants and convenience stores engage their customers consistently and has a proven track record of solving customer problems, helping businesses retain and grow their customer base and ultimately boosting profits. We very much look forward to working with current and future customers as we seek to revolutionize the hospitality sector one smart solution at a time," said Access' president of Americas, Jonah Paransky, in a statement.