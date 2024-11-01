Bloomreach Launches RCS Messaging Capability
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has launched Rich Communication Services (RCS), allowing companies to deliver richer, more interactive experiences directly within native messaging apps.
RCS will enable real-time, two-way conversations that go beyond traditional SMS. Powered by Bloomreach's proprietary Loomi AI, RCS offers customers a more personalized and meaningful SMS experience at scale.
With Bloomreach's RCS, marketers can guide customers through their shopping journeys and tailor recommendations to their preferences in real time. With no character limits and high-quality image resolution, marketers can communicate with their customers about products, promotions, or cart information.
Bloomreach's RCS feature allows access to real-time data on message engagement, delivery, views, and interactions, enabling marketers to optimize their campaigns in real time.
"The promise of mobile has always been about fostering completely new kinds of engagement, previously impossible to do on desktop, and we're incredibly happy that ecosystem changes mean marketers can now raise the bar on conversational commerce," said Amanda Cole, chief marketing officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "Adding RCS to our existing roster of mobile messaging channels means brands can continue to use Bloomreach as the single solution for their entire omnichannel strategy. As one of the first platforms to offer RCS, we're excited that Bloomreach customers can easily take advantage of this new technology and turn mobile from a one-way channel into an interactive conversation with their audience."