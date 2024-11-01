Bloomreach Launches RCS Messaging Capability

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has launched Rich Communication Services (RCS), allowing companies to deliver richer, more interactive experiences directly within native messaging apps.

RCS will enable real-time, two-way conversations that go beyond traditional SMS. Powered by Bloomreach's proprietary Loomi AI, RCS offers customers a more personalized and meaningful SMS experience at scale.

With Bloomreach's RCS, marketers can guide customers through their shopping journeys and tailor recommendations to their preferences in real time. With no character limits and high-quality image resolution, marketers can communicate with their customers about products, promotions, or cart information.

Bloomreach's RCS feature allows access to real-time data on message engagement, delivery, views, and interactions, enabling marketers to optimize their campaigns in real time.