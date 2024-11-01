Jasper Introduces Purpose-Built Products for Marketers
Jasper, a marketing platform provider, has expanded its product suite to include the new AI App Library, a directory of more than 80 purpose-built marketing artificial intelligence applications.
This library, along with Jasper Custom Apps, allow marketers to create and access AI solutions that address their unique challenges.
In addition, its new Marketing Workflow Automation technology enables companies to build AI-powered workflows, leveraging data and application integrations to automate end-to-end processes within their marketing technology systems.
"In the last year, we've focused on creating a platform that truly serves enterprise marketing teams, and the results speak for themselves," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper, in a statement. "Our growth shows that we're meeting a real need, and we are just getting started. The new platform capabilities we are introducing are a direct response to what we are hearing from the marketing teams using our products. As we continue to invest in our platform and our team, we are demonstrating that we deeply understand the pain points of each marketer and have a solution to solve them - while positively impacting our own business outcomes."