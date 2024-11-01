Jasper Introduces Purpose-Built Products for Marketers

Jasper, a marketing platform provider, has expanded its product suite to include the new AI App Library, a directory of more than 80 purpose-built marketing artificial intelligence applications.

This library, along with Jasper Custom Apps, allow marketers to create and access AI solutions that address their unique challenges.

In addition, its new Marketing Workflow Automation technology enables companies to build AI-powered workflows, leveraging data and application integrations to automate end-to-end processes within their marketing technology systems.