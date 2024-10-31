Marchex Adds AI Solutions

Marchex, a conversational intelligence technology provider, has begun a phased rollout of its vertical-specific advanced AI solutions for lead identification, lead value assessment, and trending topics discovery.

These AI solutions deliver descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive insights that enable businesses to improve return on ad spend, understand the primary elements driving changes in customer behavior, and increase sales. These solutions are tailored for automotive manufacturers and dealers, home services, medical, dental, and automotive services.

Advanced AI Solutions key benefits:

High-Value Lead Identification, with scoring that reveals the highest potential leads.

Industry-Specific Customization, giving businesses the most relevant, actionable insights.

Marketing Optimization, with industry-specific lead and appointment rate models.

Improved Attribution, to segment target audiences and improve automated bidding using any combination of lead outcome, lead value, and topics.

The ability to identify topics and trends that are most important to a successful sale and customer experience.