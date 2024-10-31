Coveo Partners with Shopify
Coveo, a search and and artificial intelligence technology provider, has partnered with Shopify to bring its commerce AI capabilities to Shopify merchants.
Coveo will enable Shopify merchants to manage AI models and strategies for search relevance and semantic precision, personalization, recommendations, and generative shopper experiences, enabling AI-powered product discovery and dynamic session optimization.
By implementing Coveo, Shopify merchants will have access to the following:
- Search, for query suggestions, personalized results, partial part # match, fitment, and cross-reference lookups, powered by AI and semantics.
- Personalization with real-time, individualized AI-powered search results.
- Product and content recommendations based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models.
- Indexing that enables product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity, supporting more than 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content.
- Generative guided advisory experiences educating customers on products and putting retailers' content to work in the discovery journey.
- AI models that deliver an end-to-end solution for shopper journeys; from query suggestions to personalized and business-aware ranking.
- Merchandising and insights with intuitive controls to schedule campaigns, drive experimentation, and apply business rules on top of AI.
"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter between Coveo and Shopify, and we're committing the full weight of our search, data science, and commerce intelligence expertise behind it," said Louis Tetu, CEO and chairman of Coveo, in a statement. "As Shopify expands further into enterprise B2B and B2C commerce, Coveo brings a powerful and scalable AI search platform to handle the complexities of personalization and revenue optimization across sizeable catalogs and large shopper audiences. Shopify enterprise merchants will be empowered with proven AI models and expert-driven insights that not only enhance product discovery but also optimize operational efficiency, delivering higher revenue and margins from every shopper interaction. This partnership between two globally recognized Canadian commerce tech leaders is about delivering on-going innovation and long-term value, enabling Shopify enterprise customers to thrive in a fast-evolving digital and AI landscape."
"The partnership between Coveo and Shopify is a perfect alignment of two cutting-edge platforms built to power the future of enterprise commerce," said Laurent Simoneau, co-founder, president, and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "Shopify's state-of-the-art composable architecture, combined with Coveo's AI-first, API-first modern platform, creates a unique synergy that will empower retailers to grow with confidence. Our strength lies in delivering relevance at scale, whether for complex B2B commerce operations or dynamic B2C or D2C environments."
