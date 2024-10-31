Coveo Partners with Shopify

Coveo, a search and and artificial intelligence technology provider, has partnered with Shopify to bring its commerce AI capabilities to Shopify merchants.

Coveo will enable Shopify merchants to manage AI models and strategies for search relevance and semantic precision, personalization, recommendations, and generative shopper experiences, enabling AI-powered product discovery and dynamic session optimization.

By implementing Coveo, Shopify merchants will have access to the following:

Search, for query suggestions, personalized results, partial part # match, fitment, and cross-reference lookups, powered by AI and semantics.

Personalization with real-time, individualized AI-powered search results.

Product and content recommendations based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models.

Indexing that enables product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity, supporting more than 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content.

Generative guided advisory experiences educating customers on products and putting retailers' content to work in the discovery journey.

AI models that deliver an end-to-end solution for shopper journeys; from query suggestions to personalized and business-aware ranking.

Merchandising and insights with intuitive controls to schedule campaigns, drive experimentation, and apply business rules on top of AI.