Yext Integrates with Reserve with Google

Yext has integrated with Reserve with Google, allowing businesses to enable customers to book services right from within their search results.

Additionally, through Reserve with Google, customers can see companies' availability and book directly through their Google Business Profiles, without leaving their search results. Reserve with Google places a "Book/Make a Reservation" button directly on Google Business Profile listings.

And through the Yext integration, companies can track metrics like bookings and click-through rates, and show the ROI of their listings strategies..