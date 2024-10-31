Yext Integrates with Reserve with Google
Yext has integrated with Reserve with Google, allowing businesses to enable customers to book services right from within their search results.
Additionally, through Reserve with Google, customers can see companies' availability and book directly through their Google Business Profiles, without leaving their search results. Reserve with Google places a "Book/Make a Reservation" button directly on Google Business Profile listings.
And through the Yext integration, companies can track metrics like bookings and click-through rates, and show the ROI of their listings strategies..
"Yext can do the heavy lifting for you. Through our direct integration with Reserve with Google, we can handle your entire setup and maintenance, so your team can get up and running faster, without having to invest in the technical resources," said Trent Ruffolo, a product marketing manager at Yext, in a statement. "Adding Reserve with Google to your listings might seem small, but the impact on bookings and customer experience is substantial. As search habits and trends continue to evolve, offering frictionless booking options can give your brand an edge, converting searchers into paying customers."