LinkedIn Launches Post Boosting for Lead Generation
LinkedIn for Marketing has added Post Boosting for Lead Generation to help marketers capture high-quality leads.
With the introduction of Post Boosting for Lead Generation, marketers can turn their content into ads, using first-party data to capture high-quality leads, extending reach beyond existing LinkedIn Page followers.
Users can amplify organic posts right from their LinkedIn Pages by doing the following:
- Selecting the posts they'd like to promote.
- Set budget, targeting options, campaign objective, and end date.
- Complete lead form template.
- Launch the campaign.