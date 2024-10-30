-->
  • October 30, 2024

LinkedIn Launches Post Boosting for Lead Generation

LinkedIn for Marketing has added Post Boosting for Lead Generation to help marketers capture high-quality leads.

With the introduction of Post Boosting for Lead Generation, marketers can turn their content into ads, using first-party data to capture high-quality leads, extending reach beyond existing LinkedIn Page followers.

Users can amplify organic posts right from their LinkedIn Pages by doing the following:

  • Selecting the posts they'd like to promote.
  • Set budget, targeting options, campaign objective, and end date.
  • Complete lead form template.
  • Launch the campaign.

