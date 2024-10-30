Thryv to Acquire Keap
Thryv Holdings, a provider of solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, is acquiring Keap, a provider of CRM, marketing automation, and sales optimization for SMBs, for $80 million.
The acquisition expands Thryv's North American presence and drives growth in key international markets such as Europe and Australia.
"The agreement to acquire Keap is a transformative moment for Thryv," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Thryv Holdings, in a statement "This acquisition significantly enhances our SaaS business in recurring revenue and profitability profile by increasing our scale, subscriber count, all while strengthening our market presence in North America and beyond. Keap's high-quality SMB sales and marketing automations will integrate seamlessly with Thryv's platform offerings, creating powerful cross-sell and upsell opportunities while extending our go-to-market reach through strong channel partnerships."
"Thryv's strong suite of solutions for SMBs aligns perfectly with our vision for helping businesses grow through automation and CRM tools. The business combination allows us to deliver more value to our customers, accelerate innovation, and enhance our offerings through Thryv's extensive resources and expertise," said Clate Mask, Keap's CEO, in a statement.