Dun & Bradstreet Expands Partnership with Databricks
Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has expanded its collaboration with Databricks to deliver its business data and analytics on hundreds of millions of businesses through the Databricks Marketplace. This partnership uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to enhance the accessibility and scalability of Dun & Bradstreet's datasets and analytical insights.
As a result of this expansion, organizations will benefit from near real-time updates to business records, risk information, and commercial opportunities. From compliance challenges and credit decisioning to ESG reporting and supply chain modelling, companies can identify areas for growth, manage risk and understand customers and prospects.
This broader collaboration will enable customers to leverage Dun & Bradstreet's global datasets using Databricks' Delta Sharing, providing access to company and financial insights.
"Reliable, trusted, and up-to-date data is the backbone of informed decision making," said Ginny Gomez, president of Dun & Bradstreet, North America, in a statement. "The power of Dun & Bradstreet's data sets and analytical insights and the openness, scalability, and security of the Databricks Marketplace provide a strong foundation for organizations to put the power of data to work for them when and where needed to accelerate their business objectives."
"Every business needs data intelligence—AI that can reason on a company's data—and that requires access to high-quality, trusted data. We look forward to bringing Dun & Bradstreet's business data into the Databricks Marketplace. Dun & Bradstreet will leverage Delta Sharing to provide our customers with real-time access to business and financial data, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions," said Matei Zaharia, chief technology officer of Databricks, in a statement.