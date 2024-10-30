Dun & Bradstreet Expands Partnership with Databricks

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has expanded its collaboration with Databricks to deliver its business data and analytics on hundreds of millions of businesses through the Databricks Marketplace. This partnership uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to enhance the accessibility and scalability of Dun & Bradstreet's datasets and analytical insights.

As a result of this expansion, organizations will benefit from near real-time updates to business records, risk information, and commercial opportunities. From compliance challenges and credit decisioning to ESG reporting and supply chain modelling, companies can identify areas for growth, manage risk and understand customers and prospects.

This broader collaboration will enable customers to leverage Dun & Bradstreet's global datasets using Databricks' Delta Sharing, providing access to company and financial insights.