UserTesting Unveils Innovations at THiS 2024

UserTesting at its The Human Insight Summit (THiS) 2024, unveiled features to help organizations anticipate customer needs and accelerate business growth.

These latest advancements include the Insights Hub featuring AI Insights Discovery, QXscore, a new Figma integration, and Insights AI for Atlassian. They enable businesses to unlock customer insights at scale, set new experience benchmarks, and streamline design workflows within a single, unified platform.

The Insights Hub is designed to help organizations collaborate around insights. Powered by Insights Discovery, an AI-agent delivering data answers in plain English, it enables users to generate summaries or identify trends and fosters collaboration, allowing stakeholders to co-edit Insights Reports in real time and integrating data from UserTesting or third-party sources such as app-store reviews.

The QXscore is UserTesting's proprietary metric that combines behavioral and attitudinal data. By blending interaction metrics (such as task success rates) with customer feedback (including usability and satisfaction), QXscore helps teams benchmark and improve customer experience over time. Now fully integrated into the UserTesting platform, QXscore enables teams to track and benchmark these metrics within their workflows, providing actionable insights to optimize and enhance experiences.

The new Figma task, powered by a direct integration with Figma, lets designers surface larger sample sizes of AI-powered customer insights from Figma prototypes. Design and research teams can connect Figma prototypes to UserTesting, import granular prototype-level data, view key metrics such as task success rates, and heatmaps, AI-powered summaries, and visualizations.

Insights Assistant for Atlassian analyzes past test data and insights from UserTesting and surfaces the findings directly within Atlassian solutions like Jira and Confluence. This allows product managers to reference insights quickly as they prioritize features, create requirements documents, or review content from other teams.