Integrate Introduces Features to Conquer Lead Chaos Across Channels

Integrate, a provider of lead management solutions, has added features to help B2B marketers capture, organize, and govern lead data across channels

"Marketing leaders worldwide tell us they need a platform that makes their data work harder, keeps them compliant, and aligns seamlessly with sales," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate, in a statement. "Our newest enhancements answer that need, allowing marketers to focus on growth and operational efficiency rather than data management challenges."

The enhanced platform equips marketers to manage lead data from diverse sources from ingestion to analysis and governance.

Key features in the latest release include the following:

Custom Channels and Partners, to organize leads by custom channels, providing greater visibility into campaign performance and tracking across sources.

Enhanced List Upload, so users can ingest lead lists from multiple sources.

Conversion Insights Dashboard for real-time insights into conversions by channel and campaign.

AI-Powered Multiple Buying Groups, so marketers can define and configure multiple buying groups within the same target account, segmenting leads by persona, geography, or product line.