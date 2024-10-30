Bloomreach Partners with Planet
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has partnered with Planet, a provider of integrated payments and software platforms for retailers, to unlock more personalized, artificial intelligence-powered e-commerce, offering a composable solution that connects the customer journey across the online and in-store shopping experience.
In partnering with Planet, Bloomreach helping businesses built on the Planet Unified Commerce platform to bring Bloomreach solutions into their technology ecosystems. The combination of Planet and Bloomreach solutions will enable businesses to extend personalization further across the shopper experience. With a unified view of customer and product data, businesses can fuel tailored experiences that connect every aspect of commerce, from marketing and search to order management systems and payments.
"Planet and Bloomreach are joining forces to offer a fully unified and composable commerce solution for retailers, especially for cooperative and independent store network models," said Luca Cassina, president of retail at Planet, in a statement. "By combining Planet's unified commerce and OMS capabilities with Bloomreach's advanced AI-driven personalization, we are poised to enable the creation of high-performing shopping channels across e-commerce and in-store. Our customers will be able to leverage stores as strategic assets to boost business growth while effectively managing the complexities of their model."