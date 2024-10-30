Bloomreach Partners with Planet

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has partnered with Planet, a provider of integrated payments and software platforms for retailers, to unlock more personalized, artificial intelligence-powered e-commerce, offering a composable solution that connects the customer journey across the online and in-store shopping experience.

In partnering with Planet, Bloomreach helping businesses built on the Planet Unified Commerce platform to bring Bloomreach solutions into their technology ecosystems. The combination of Planet and Bloomreach solutions will enable businesses to extend personalization further across the shopper experience. With a unified view of customer and product data, businesses can fuel tailored experiences that connect every aspect of commerce, from marketing and search to order management systems and payments.